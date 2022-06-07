New York pro-life pregnancy center allegedly ‘firebombed’ by left-wing group, investigation launched

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in New York launched an arson investigation after a pro-life Christian pregnancy center in Buffalo was allegedly targeted by vandals and lit on fire.

“Early this morning police and firefighters responded to smoke at CompassCare’s Buffalo office. The building was firebombed. The windows in the reception room and nurses’ office were broken and fires lit. Graffiti on the building left by the arsonists refers to the abortion terrorist group Jane’s Revenge reading, ‘Jane Was Here,'” pro-life group CompassCare posted on its company blog Tuesday regarding the incident.

Police in Amherst, New York, have since launched an investigation, treating the case as an act of arson.

“With reports that this fire was set intentionally, I am disgusted that lives were put at risk,” Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said in a statement, according to WKBW.

WASHINGTON PREGNANCY CENTER VANDALIZED: ‘IF ABORTION ISN’T SAFE, YOU AREN’T EITHER’

Two firefighters who responded to the scene were injured and treated for minor injuries, the Amherst police department said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our thoughts are with the firefighters as they recover.A violent response is never the answer. There is no place in Amherst for such attacks. Amherst Police are working with our partners to continue its investigation to hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” Kulpa’s statement added.

Photos of the building, which were taken by CompassCare employees and posted to social media, show broken windows, office spaces covered in soot, and graffiti reading “Jane was here.”

AT LEAST 5 PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTERS VANDALIZED WITHIN A WEEK OF SCOTUS OPINION LEAK



next



prev



next



prev



The pro-choice group “Jane’s Revenge” has recently taken credit for other attacks on pro-life organizations, including for the attack on Wisconsin Family Action last month and for throwing red paint on a crisis pregnancy center in Washington, D.C., last week. It is unclear if the group has claimed responsibility for the incident in New York.

WASHINGTON, DC PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTER VANDALIZED WITH RED PAINT, EGGS, ‘REVENGE’ MESSAGE

Vandals targeted at least five pro-life, crisis pregnancy centers within a week-long span last month following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion signaling the nation’s highest court might overturn Roe v. Wade.

CompassCare’s CEO Jim Harden vowed that the pregnancy center in Buffalo will “rebuild” and questioned whether New York leaders will investigate the incident and other attacks on pro-life centers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is the pro-abortion ‘Kristallnacht.’ Because of this act of violence, the needs of women facing unplanned pregnancy will go unmet and babies will die. I wonder if Gov. Hochul will veto the Pregnancy Center Investigation Bill? I wonder if Attorney General Letitia James will investigate these cowardly criminals?,” Harden was quoted about the incident on the company’s blog. “CompassCare will rebuild because women deserve better. CompassCare will not stop serving because pre-born boys and girls deserve protection.”