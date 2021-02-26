New York prison gives coronavirus vaccine to Democratic San Francisco DA's convicted murderer father

San Francisco’s Democratic district attorney announced Friday that his convicted murderer father received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a New York prison.

“Amazing news,” Chesa Boudin tweeted Friday afternoon. “My incarcerated father just got his first vaccine shot! I hope that once I get my vaccine, and the prison reopens for visitors, I will be able to see him again for the first time in over a year.”

Boudin’s dad, David Gilbert, 76, was convicted of felony murder in connection with the infamous Brinks’ heist in 1981, which left two police officers and a guard dead. His mother, Kathy Boudin, was also convicted and paroled in 2003.

Gilbert was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison for his role in the robbery, in which members of the Weather Underground and Black Liberation Army stole $1.6 million from a Brink’s armored truck in upstate New York.

During the course of the crime, Sgt. Edward O’Grady and Officer Waverly Brown of the Nyack Police Department and Brink’s guard Peter Paige were killed.

Gilbert was an unarmed getaway driver and is not eligible for parole until 2056.

Boudin appealed to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week asking for clemency for his father, in part because of his vulnerability to the coronavirus. Cuomo’s office said the governor does not comment on active clemency requests.

Gilbert’s vaccination comes as millions of Americans await eligibility or struggle to get appointments to receive an inoculation of their own.

About 45 million Americans have received the first dose of the two FDA approved vaccines – and less than half of them have received the second. There are more than 330 million people living in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau.

President Biden said Thursday that it could be two to three months before enough doses have been produced to vaccinate every American who wants it.

When both of his parents were arrested, then-14-month-old Boudin was adopted by former Weather Underground leaders Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. Before serving as an elected official in San Diego, he worked for the late socialist Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

