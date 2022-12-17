New York principal reassigned after ‘deficient’ handling lewd pictures of special needs kids

A New York principal has been reassigned from his position but is still employed by a school district after a report revealed his administration was “deficient” in its response to the handling of several students who took lewd pictures of special needs students in a bathroom at Fox Lane High School in Bedford, New York.

Bedford Central School District Superintendent Robert Glass said during a Wednesday school board meeting that Fox Lane High School Principal Brett Miller has been reassigned and will work at the district office before leaving in June 2023, but will depart earlier if he finds another job.

Four Fox Lane High School students took pictures of special education students in a boys bathroom inside the school, according to a report commissioned by the school district, which states that out of the four victims, at least three were special needs students.

While Miller obtained confessions from two of the students involved in the incident on March 21, the report states that the information wasn’t handed over to police for their investigation of the incident.

Additionally, according to the report, Miller said during an April 8 board of education meeting that “nobody cracked” when discussing interviews that administrators had with students who they thought may have been involved.

Karen Close, the mother of an 18-year-old, autistic victim, told Fox News Digital that the administration covered up the incident.

“I believe they all should be terminated,” Close said. “If I did something this egregious, I’d be fired instantly. The fact that they can do this, have it covered it up, and it’d be completely highlighted and that they can’t be truly removed and they’re protected is really a travesty.”

Upon finding out about the incident, Close said that herself and other families of students who were involved put up fliers with a tip line and cash reward for information leading to the identification of the people who took the pictures.

According to the report, the poster yielded evidence that was handed over to police and school administrators.

The report states that four of the students were “immediately” suspended for five days, pending a meeting with the superintendent. While the results of the meeting are confidential, Close said that the suspended students returned to school sometime during the fall semester.

Because the students returned to school, the school district suggested that her son have a full time aide “who is with him at all times,” according to Close.