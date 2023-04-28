New York police say unlicensed teenager hit school bus ‘head-on,’ several left with life-threatening injuries

A car in New York was involved in a head-on crash with a school bus on Thursday afternoon and left four people with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The New Castle Police Department said that a 16-year-old unlicensed driver of a Honda Accord was involved in the crash with a school bus.

Police said that the teenager “lost control while rounding a curve, crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the bus head-on.” Officers responded to the incident at around 2:15 p.m.

The driver of the Honda and three passengers were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Several passengers on the bus were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office is assisting in an investigation into the collision.