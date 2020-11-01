New York police say razor blade found in child's Halloween candy

Police are investigating a report that a razor blade was found in a child’s candy on Halloween during trick-or-treating in a New York village.

A Coxsackie police spokesman confirmed the report to Fox News via phone. No additional information was given.

A parent reportedly found the razor blade in a Mounds bar after the child bit into the candy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The child wasn’t injured.

The parent and child visited 60 houses in the village.