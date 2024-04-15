New York police officer, sheriff’s deputy killed in shooting; suspect also dead

A police officer and a sheriff’s deputy in New York were shot and killed Sunday evening in the town of Salina, according to officials.

Onondaga County Sheriff Tobias Shelley identified the two as a deputy at his department and a Syracuse police officer, according to WSYR-TV. Their names have not been released.

The suspect was also killed in the incident, the outlet said.

The shooting took place at a house in the area of Darien Drive at around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The officers were originally responding to a report of a stolen vehicle in Syracuse, which ultimately led them to the home in Salina.

The sheriff’s office is waiting for a warrant to search the house.

Shelley said there is no direct threat to the community and the area is secured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.