An upstate New York police officer is on paid administrative leave after authorities said he struck a woman who was trying to bite him during an altercation in a Walmart, according to local news reports.

Officers were called to the store shortly before 5 p.m. on July 4 with reports of a group of five or six people fighting.

“While in route officers were advised that the employees were being threatened, struck in the face, and the customers had also been pepper-sprayed by the same two suspects,” DeWitt police spokesperson Lt. Jerry Pace said in a video released Friday that included surveillance footage, bystander cell phone video and police body cameras.

Pace said that 22-year-old Tajenik Byrd sprayed pepper spray at a group of people, including children, and that 26-year-old Tyreana Edmonds struck employees in the face before officers arrived.

When officers Rory Spain and Corey Buyck walked into the store, a man met them at the front and directed them to the two suspects.

Spain attempted to detain Byrd, who was arguing with a group of people in the Walmart.

“They disrespected my sister,” Byrd can be heard telling the officer on Spain’s body cam. “They jumped my sister just two days ago.”

Things spiraled out of control when Buyck attempted to detain Edmonds, who Byrd said was pregnant.

As the officers tried to take the two women out of the store in handcuffs, Byrd appeared to turn around and try to bite Spain, who responded by striking her in the face.

“Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with the department policy and the law will not be made until all the facts are known and the ongoing investigation is complete,” Pace said in the video released Friday.

Spain has been placed on paid administrative leave while that investigation takes place, The Post-Standard reported.

Edmonds was charged with attempted assault, criminal mischief and resisting arrest, while Byrd was charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and other crimes.

A group of people gathered at the DeWitt police department to protest against the officer’s actions on Friday afternoon.