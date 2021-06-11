New York mother rips proponents of critical race theory: 'They're the racists'

A New York mother slammed critical race theory during a recent Carmel Central school district meeting between parents and faculty.

“Why can’t we let the public know that you’re teaching our children to go out and murder our police officers,” said Tatiana Ibrahim as a school administrator attempted to interject. “You want the proof? I have the proof,” she continued.

Ibrahim also accused teachers of telling children that believing in God or practicing Christianity was tantamount to being part of a cult.

VIRGINIA MOM WHO SURVIVED MAOIST CHINA EVISCERATES SCHOOL BOARD’S CRITICAL RACE THEORY PUSH

“You work for me—I don’t work for you,” Ibrahim bellowed into the microphone. “This is still America, ma’am, and as long as I’m standing here on this good ground earth of God, I will fight.”

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Ibrahim said she decided to stand up after her daughter returned home asking questions about racial tensions between Black and White Americans, as well comments made about former President Donald Trump and the riots that occurred last summer.

Ibrahim also said that her daughter was shocked to hear criticism of critical race theory from one of her friends.

“When I asked her ‘why are you shocked that your friend agrees with us,’ she says ‘because, Mommy, she’s black.’”

The New York mother asserted that the school’s faculty members are really “the racists” because they teach children to achieve or succeed based on the color of their skin, rather than on merit.

Ibrahim said that the COVID-19 pandemic enabled her and other parents to pay more attention to their children’s curriculums and discussions surrounding what they had been learning in school.

“People won’t believe it unless they’re seeing it—and we have to open our eyes because it’s very terrifying.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Critics of anti-CRT measures have expressed concern that Republicans and parents are forcing teachers to whitewash some of the injustices perpetrated against minorities in the U.S.

As the public debate around critical race theory has intensified in her school district, Ibrahim said she has seen more parents step up and students become more united.

Fox News’ Sam Dorman contributed to this report.