A New York cop and paramedic who teamed up on Christmas Eve to help deliver a Long Island woman’s baby reunited with the new mom this week to give an update on the newborn’s good health.

Chelsea Anderson was awaiting a Dec. 27 appointment for a cesarean section when “the baby had other plans” around 7 p.m. Dec. 24, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

She went into labor – and knowing her child’s umbilical cord was wrapped around her neck, she called 911.

“It ended up being a Merry Christmas for Chelsea, Richard, and their children,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison said Wednesday at a news conference.

Richard Hammond is the baby’s father.

In response to the call, Officer Kyle Negrin and Eric Ramirez, a paramedic, sped over to Francis Mooney Drive, in Ridge, New York, about 15 miles from Stony Brook University Hospital.

“When Negrin arrived at the scene and saw Chelsea in the back seat, his instincts kicked into play, his training, him being the father of three,” Harrison said. “He was able to calm Chelsea down, get Chelsea into a Ridge Fire Department ambulance – but that was the easy part.”

In the ambulance, which Ridge Fire Commissioner Brian Brooks was driving for the holiday call, Anderson’s baby boy was born. The two first responders delivered him in the back of the vehicle and successfully unwrapped the umbilical cord. He weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces. Anderson named him Avion.

“It was a very unexpected delivery,” Anderson said Wednesday at a police news conference. “I was very nervous, very scared, especially with the umbilical cord wrapped around three times.”

The proud new mom showed of her healthy infant.

“Probably the proudest moment of my career, delivering Avion,” Negrin said during the conference. “And I am very appreciative that we get to meet everyone in this setting as opposed to the scary setting we had on Christmas Eve.”

Avion comes as police face a morale crisis around the country – facing short-staffing, left-wing protests and calls for budget cuts. But Negrin saw a bright side.

“Whether it be a fatal car accident, a shooting, a lot of negative things that police deal with, this was something nice and a good feeling to deal with,” Negrin said.

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.