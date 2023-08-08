New York mom blames NYPD, ‘society’ after son accused of assaulting cop during influencer-sparked melee

The mother of a teenager arrested in New York City for assaulting a police officer during a riot rejected Mayor Eric Adams’ argument that parents were to blame for the chaos, instead saying police and society were at fault.

“You cannot blame parents. This is the blame of society, of people who use their guns to harm rather than protect,” mother Stacy Lucas told the New York Daily News. “For you to sit there and throw stones, get your crooked cops in order.”

Chaos broke out in Union Square Friday after Twitch influencer Kai Cenat announced he was holding a PlayStation giveaway, resulting in an estimated 2,000 kids and teenagers showing up for a chance to win the coveted game console.

The event soon spiraled into mayhem, with some allegedly throwing fireworks and other objects into crowds and assaulting officers. Dozens were arrested, and Cenat was charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly.

Lucas’ son, Angel John, 19, was among those taken into custody and was charged with assault unlawful assembly, the NYPD told Fox News Digital. He is accused of punching an officer in the face, according to the New York Daily News.

Following the violence, Mayor Adams said parents were to blame for the youths’ unruly behavior, not police.

“This is not a policing issue, [it] is a parenting issue. And we need to be clear on that. Police is the response after an incident happened. But this should be a proactive approach,” Adams said over the weekend.

“And I wonder with the thousands of children who were there hurling dangerous objects at police officers disrespecting the residents in the area attacking each other? How many parents text their children?” he continued.

Lucas’ two sons, Angel John and his 18-year-old brother, said they were walking around Union Square on Friday following a family tragedy and stumbled across the giveaway, according to the New York Daily News.

“My brother likes Kai Cenat, I like Kai Cenat, so we wanted to see what was going on,” John told the outlet.

He said the crowds were controlled at first before allegedly spiraling when police showed up.

His mom argued that “kids are going to be kids” and slammed Adams’ remarks as “disrespectful.”

“That was a very disrespectful comment,” Lucas told the New York Daily News. “They put their hands on my kids, not one but two of them, of course he’s going to feel threatened,” she said, adding that none of her seven children had previous run-ins with the law.

John said he was separated from his brother during the melee and an officer allegedly prevented him from looking for the 18-year-old.

“[The officer] grabs me, and I said don’t touch me. I went into the park, he pushes me and I push him back,” John told the outlet. “He throws his hands, and I throw my hands back to protect myself.”

More officers reportedly assisted to arrest John, who said the arrest left him with a swollen rib and foot and cuts to the knees.

“They picked me up, they had me in my drawers, they were not pulling my pants up,” John said. “I had to kick them and do extra stuff so that I can try to get my sneakers,” after the shoes came off his feet.

The chaos in Union Square ultimately left at least seven people injured and 66 arrests. John was released on his own recognizance Saturday, according to the New York Daily News.

The mayor’s office had no further comment on the matter beyond what Adams has already publicly said of the chaos.