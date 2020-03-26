New York mayor Bill de Blasio warns half of all New Yorkers will get coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Over 4 million New Yorkers — or 50 percent of the city’s population — will get the coronavirus, Mayor de Blasio warned Wednesday.

“It’s a fair bet to say that half of all New Yorkers and maybe more than half will end up contracting this disease,” de Blasio said at a City Hall press briefing about the outbreak as the Big Apple’s positive cases approached 18,000 with nearly 200 deaths.

“That’s worrisome, very deeply worrisome,” he added.

His health commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, said the percentage could be even worse by the fall.

“We think 50 percent by the end of this epidemic, this pandemic, so by the time September rolls around likely 50 percent, but it could also be much higher,” Dr. Barbot said at the briefing.

De Blasio added that there’s no certain patient zero for the metropolis, even though officials had previously identified a Manhattan health care worker who’d returned from Iran as the first case in early March.

“We don’t even know truly when it first asserted here in the city,” de Blasio admitted.

