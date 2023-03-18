New York man who supported ISIS arrested in alleged plot to kill cops, mayor during St. Patrick’s Day parade

A New York man who expressed support online for the Islamic State is charged with plotting to kill police officers and threatening to kill a mayor on the street where the local St. Patrick’s Day parade was slated to be held, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Ridon Kola, 32, was arrested and charged with making threatening interstate communications, the Justice Department said.

“As alleged, Ridon Kola posted threats on social media against law enforcement, stating his support for ISIS and his intention to murder numerous police officers. Undeterred after questioning from law enforcement, Kola’s conduct escalated, as he continued to assure police his threats would be carried out,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

Over several months, Kola made several posts supporting the terror group and threats against the Yonkers Police Department in connection with the city’s parade, which will be held Saturday.

On March 9, Kola messaged the police department directly, saying: “First people to be crucified will be the Yonkers rats Vallahi. Allahu Ekberr”; and “I will crucify Yonkers cops and their bosses all along McLean ave. It will be a horror scene . . . Allahu Ekberr.”

McLean Avenue is part of the route for the Yonkers St. Patrick’s Day Parade where police officers will be posted throughout.

In another post made days later, he took a photo of himself with an ax, authorities said.

“Come on Judas, I’m waiting for you,” the caption read in Albanian.

Kola was expected to appear in federal court Friday.