New York man sentenced to 25 years for killing Queens woman, stuffing her body in duffel bag

A New York man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday for killing a woman and stuffing her in a duffel bag that he dumped in Forest Park in April.

David Bonola, 44, of South Richmond Hill in Queens, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Nov. 2. On Wednesday, Queens Supreme Court Judge Michael Aloise sentenced him to 25 years in prison before five years of post-release supervision.

“This was a brutal killing, and no amount of prison time can bring the victim back to her loved ones,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement. “Today’s sentencing, however, provides a measure of justice and I hope the victim’s family can rest easier knowing that the person responsible was held fully accountable.”

QUEENS MOM ORSOLYA GAAL’S ALLEGED KILLER DAVID BONOLA BACK IN COURT FOR ARRAIGNMENT

Bonola went to the home of Orsolya Gaal, 51, at roughly 12:30a.m. on April 16, 2022.

Gaal, Katz’s press release read, had just returned home after an evening out when she encountered Bonola, whom she knew. The two began to argue, which escalated to the point at which Bonola slashed Gaal’s throat and stabbed her more than 50 times with a knife.

Nearly four hours later, Bonola was seen on a nearby home’s surveillance system wheeling a hockey duffel bag that belonged to Gaal’s son.

MURDERED NYC MOM ORSOLYA GAAL: NYPD ARRESTS 44-YEAR-OLD DAVID BONOLA IN GRUESOME QUEENS SLAYING

The next morning, the duffel was found on Metropolitan Avenue near Forest Park – it contained Gaal’s body.

A trail of blood that came from the bag led police back to Gaal’s home, the press release noted.

Police recovered the murder weapon in Gaal’s home, along with Bonola’s jacket.

As police conducted the investigation, they spoke with Bonola, who made statements about a cut on his hand that he had treated at a hospital that same day, according to reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Katz also said in her press release that Bonola confessed to stabbing Gaal and moving her body.

Detectives John Petzolt and Todd Keyes of the New York City Police Department conducted the investigation into the incident, along with Carmine Caruso and Joe Bey from the NYPD Queen’s North Homicide Squad.

Assistant District Attorneys John Kosinski and Antonio Vittiglio prosecuted the case.