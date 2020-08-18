New York man charged with cutting down flagpoles, vandalizing 9/11 memorial

A New York man accused of vandalizing American flags and a 9/11 memorial that honors five fallen firefighters has been arrested.

Andre P. Narbonne, 40, allegedly sawed down three flag poles in New York’s Hudson Valley region between July 8 and 10, according to a joint news release from the Town of New Windsor and Village of Washingtonville police departments.

“Our country’s flag has been an inspiring symbol of democracy, justice and freedom for over 200 years,” New Windsor Police Chief Robert Doss said. “It is sickening to me that someone could do something like this while not caring about the sacrifices that have been suffered by those who have defended our freedom.”

The New Windsor flagpoles had been cut down from a cemetery and a commercial strip, according to the statement.

In Washingtonville, investigators found the eagle sculpture that was atop the 9/11 memorial’s flag pole next to a damaged church sign nearby, police said. They also found graffiti at the site.

The two communities are less than 10 miles apart.

Narbonne fled to Washington state after the vandalism, but police said they arrested him when he returned to New York Friday.

In another incident about 20 miles north in Poughkeepsie, while Narbonne was out of the state, players were taking part in a senior citizens softball game involving mostly veterans and retired first responders. They found the ballfield’s flag stuffed into a portable toilet.

Narbonne was released without bail due to New York’s new bail reform law. He is due back in court Aug. 25 to face the New Windsor charges and on Sept. 9 for the Washingtonville incident.

His mug shot was not released due to a 2019 state ban that placed restrictions on when police departments can release booking photos, authorities said.

