New York man arrested in murder of Queens delivery driver

The New York Police Department made an arrest on Wednesday in the shooting death of a Chinese food delivery worker over a month ago.

Glenn Hirsch, 51, is facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a loaded weapon for allegedly killing 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan on April 30 while Yan was making a delivery on a scooter.

Yan worked for over 10 years at Great Wall, where the owner says he had reported alleged harassment by Hirsch to police in the months leading up to the murder.

“In November, he came in to pick up his order. We have duck sauce out, serve yourself,” Great Wall owner Kai Yang, 53, told the New York Post. “He takes all of it. He takes his order and leaves. He came back and says, angry, ‘I need more duck sauce.’ I say, ‘OK, OK, it’s here. Help yourself.'”

In January, Hirsch allegedly pulled a gun on Yang and slashed his tires, according to the newspaper.

“Zhiwen Yan was a beloved member of his Queens community whose tragic murder in April was heartbreaking,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Thursday.

Yan leaves behind three children and his widow, who addressed reporters in Chinese on Thursday.

“We are all relieved that someone has been arrested,” Eva Zhao said after Hirsch’s arrest, according to Fox 5 New York. “We are grateful to the NYPD and have full confidence that the Queens District Attorney will bring justice to Zhiwen Yan, a loving and kind husband, father, son, friend and community member.”