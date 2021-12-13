New York lottery winning numbers for Sunday, Dec. 12
These New York lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Take 5 Midday
17-27-35-37-38
(seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
SOME NYC SANITATION WORKERS SEE SALARIES APPROACH $300,000 DUE TO STAFFING ISSUES
Numbers Midday
4-9-9
(four, nine, nine)
Win 4 Midday
9-0-2-3
(nine, zero, two, three)
Numbers Evening
3-1-3
(three, one, three)
Win 4 Evening
7-0-2-4
(seven, zero, two, four)
Take 5 Evening
01-08-13-15-22
(one, eight, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two)
Pick 10
04-05-11-12-14-27-28-31-43-45-48-51-52-54-61-62-64-67-70-80
TEENAGE NEW YORK COUPLE MISSING AFTER TAKING TRAIN FROM SUBURBS TO BIG APPLE
(four, five, eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy, eighty)
Cash4Life
01-05-13-37-38, Cash Ball: 2
(one, five, thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $148 million
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $320 million