New York house explodes in Albany, 2 occupants killed

A home in Albany exploded Friday night and killed two occupants, while the cause remains unknown, authorities say.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed on Twitter Saturday that a home in Berne had exploded around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Some reports claimed that the explosion was felt miles away.

Firefighters arrived to find the home in flames. Rescue efforts lasted for hours as multiple departments worked to extinguish the fire.

One of the occupants, later identified as Victor Porlier, 83, was found dead some distance from the home, authorities said. First responders believed the explosion ejected Porlier.

Investigators turned their attention to determining the cause of the explosion, with Apple telling reporters that it may have been a “propane explosion,” the Times Union reported.

Apple said that he halted the investigation until sunrise, but confirmed that the search aimed to locate a second occupant, later identified as Porlier’s wife, Lois, 72.

Lois Porlier was located Saturday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.

The home had been listed for sale, according to Spectrum News 1.

New York State Police will assist the Albany County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.