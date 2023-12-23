New York governor’s reparations commission slammed as divisive: ‘Slap in the face’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing backlash from Republicans in the state over her decision to establish a commission to explore paying reparations to descendants of slaves.

Hochul signed a bill Tuesday for a “community commission to study the history of slavery in New York state” to examine “various forms of reparations.”

The commission was given the task of examining the impact of slavery throughout New York state history and producing suggested remedies to its negative effects on Black communities.

The effort, however, is facing criticism from Republicans in the state who believe the commission will further divide residents in the Empire State.

State Sen. Rob Ortt, who serves as Republican leader of the New York State Senate, insisted the commission will “punish current New Yorkers” and most likely yield “unrealistic” expectations.

“As New York continues to bleed population, Democrats prioritized the creation of a divisive reparations commission that aims to punish current New Yorkers for wrongs that were committed generations ago,” Ortt said. “The reparations of slavery were paid with the blood and lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans who fought to end slavery during the Civil War.”

“Like everything that comes from radical New York Democrats, I am sure the recommendations made by the Commission will be unrealistic, come at an astronomical cost to all New Yorkers, and in the end, will only divide our state further,” Ortt added.

Ed Cox, who serves as chair of the New York Republican Party, also took aim at Hochul over her decision to sign the bill to establish the reparations commission, insisting that it’s “a slap in the face to all New Yorkers.”

“Governor Hochul’s decision to endorse this divisive and unproductive reparations study is misguided,” Cox said in a statement. “Instead of focusing on the issues that truly matter to New Yorkers, like our ongoing immigration crisis, crime, and the exodus of residents from our state, she’s chosen to reopen old wounds and stoke racial tensions for political gain.”

“This commission is a taxpayer-funded exercise in futility that will only generate more division and resentment,” he went on. “It’s a slap in the face to all New Yorkers, regardless of their race, who are demanding solutions to real problems, not imagined ones. Governor Hochul and Albany Democrats have demonstrated yet again that they are more interested in playing identity politics than addressing the real challenges facing our state.”

The commission will consist of nine individuals. The governor, state assembly speaker and the majority leader of the New York Senate will each select three members.

“I know the word ‘reparations’ brings up a lot of conflicting ideas for people. A lot of people instinctively dig in when they hear it without really thinking about what it means or why we need to talk about it,” Hochul said in announcing the commission’s creation.

Hochul also noted at the time that Americans whose families arrived in the U.S. after the end of slavery were still responsible for addressing its impact on Black communities.

“I think of the immigrants and the children of immigrants who’ve come here since the end of slavery,” she said. “They will say, ‘We had no involvement in slavery […] None of our relatives were slave owners.’ And there’s part of me that worries about leaping into this conversation because of the racial divisions, strife it could sow.'”

Hochul continued, “These huddles and tired masses came here to seek a better life […] Slaves, people who were enslaved, didn’t come here willingly to pursue a dream, but they came in bondage to live a nightmare. And we have to ask, do those of us whose family came here to pursue a dream not have a role to play in ending a nightmare? Yes, yes we do.”

Hochul’s speech on Tuesday was followed by a brief address from Rev. Al Sharpton, who thanked the governor for signing the bill despite warnings from her political allies.

“And I know her political advisers told her it is too risky. But she did it because it’s right,” he said. “I met with her last Thursday on several issues that we’re dealing with nationally, and she told me she had decided to sign this bill and she said that it’s going to be unpopular to some, but I’m going to do what’s right.”

The commission is expected to offer its initial report approximately one year after its creation.

U.S. Census Bureau data released Tuesday revealed that New York lost the most residents in the past year compared to any other state in the country. Of the eight states that saw their populations fall in 2023, New York lost the most, seeing 101,984 people depart the Empire State.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.