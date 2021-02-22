New York dad-to-be killed in gender reveal explosion, police say

A soon-to-be dad was killed Sunday in New York after the device he was constructing for his upcoming gender-reveal party exploded, police said.

The blast occurred at a home in Liberty, N.Y., killing Christopher Pekny, 28, and injuring his brother Michael Pekny, 27, who was transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, according to a statement from Major James C. Michael of the New York State Police.

Another brother called the explosion a “freak accident.”

MICHIGAN MAN KILLED AFTER CANNON EXPLODES AT BABY SHOWER

“The freakiest of freak accidents that I could ever imagine,” the 34-year-old told the New York Times.

The injured brother was listed in stable condition, the report said.

The family reportedly owns Robin Hood Diner, a restaurant in the Catskills area of New York. The family took to Facebook to thank followers for their “overwhelming display of love and support that you all have shown.”

GENDER-REVEAL PYROTECHNIC SPARKED MASSIVE EL DORADO FIRE

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation by state police and the bomb disposal unit.

Earlier this month, a Michigan man, 26, died after he was struck by shrapnel from an exploding cannon at a baby shower in the state, police said

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, fire officials said a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used at a gender-reveal party ignited a major wildfire in California, which burned thousands of acres.

Liberty is located about 100 miles northwest of New York City.