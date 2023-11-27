New York corrections officer arrested after allegedly forcing inmate to perform sexual act

A Suffolk County, New York correctional officer has been arrested after he allegedly forced an inmate to perform a sexual act while threatening repercussions if the inmate were to disobey him, according to the district attorney’s office.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney’s office said 35-year-old Jason Middleton of Central Islip, New York, was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual act and official misconduct.

“This defendant is alleged to have violated his oath and preyed upon an individual whom he was sworn to protect,” Tierney said. “Hard-working corrections officers play an essential role in our criminal justice system and are entrusted with the care and safety of incarcerated individuals. My office will not tolerate any abuse of that trust. I thank the Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.”

An investigation into the allegations against Middleton found that between April 26 and Sept. 29, 2023, Middleton was working as a correctional officer at a correctional facility in Riverhead, New York.

As part of his role, Middleton was tasked with guarding the inmates.

Between April 26 and Sept. 29, Middleton allegedly took an inmate into a utility walkway between jail cells that he knew was a blind spot that the security cameras could not capture on video.

After taking the inmate into the walkway, Middleton allegedly shut the door and demanded the inmate perform oral sex, and the inmate complied.

Before the sexual assault, Middleton allegedly threatened the inmate and if the inmate ever disobeyed him, he would place contraband in the inmate’s cell. If the contraband were to ever be found, it would likely result in additional charges being filed against the victim, the DA’s office said.

On Friday, Middleton was arrested by Tierney’s Public Corruption Squad and was expected to be arraigned in Southampton Town Justice Court.

Because the offenses are not bail eligible, the DA’s office added, Middleton would likely be placed on supervised release.

“I am shocked and disgusted by the acts of this Correction Officer and this is something we have absolutely no tolerance for,” Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. said. “Make no mistake, this is no reflection of the men and women of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office who work hard day after day and take their oath of duty seriously.”