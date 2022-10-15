New York college segregates faculty and staff by race for year-long ‘Antiracism Institute’

Ithaca College in New York is segregating faculty and staff by race for a year-long “Antiracism Institute.”

The optional weekly event, which is taking place during the 2022-2023 academic year, separates college faculty and staff members by “racial affinity groups.”

According to the event page, which was public prior to Fox News Digital contacting the college, the Antiracism Institute will “focus on the development of communities who will support one another in learning and action.”

“Because Ithaca College is a predominantly white institution, much of the institute’s work is focused on unpacking the impact of centering whiteness and working to decenter these practices.”



next



prev



“The curriculum will be based on building equity literacy abilities, starting with the recognition of systemic racism and features of white supremacy in person, policy & pedagogy. We then move into responding and redressing these features in the participants’ local contexts. In the second semester the curriculum will focus on cultivating and sustaining communities,” the website states.

Faculty and staff members who are interested in joining the fall 2022 Antiracism Institute are taken to an application form where they are given the option to attend sessions every Monday for “faculty and staff who identify as people of color” or on Thursdays for “faculty and staff who identify as white.”

FORMER YALE EMPLOYEE GETS NINE YEARS IN PRISON AFTER ADMITTING TO STEALING $40 MILLION FROM UNIVERSITY

The event’s webpage states that participants will “learn about recognizing, responding to, and redressing racial inequities in the first semester.”

In the Antiracism Institute’s spring semester, groups will be “multiracial,” the event description states.

PARENTS BLAST DEARBORN, MICHIGAN SCHOOL BOARD FOR ‘SEXUALLY EXPLICIT BOOKS’ AT HEATED MEETING

Applicants to the program are asked to “write a statement of interest that describes how participation in the Antiracism Institute will contribute to your personal and professional development.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Ithaca College did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital, but locked the event’s webpage to a password-protected page.