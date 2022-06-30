New York City woman pushing baby in stroller on Upper East Side shot dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting on New York City’s Upper East Side on Wednesday night has left a 20-year-old woman dead.

The shooting happened on East 95th St and Lexington Ave in Manhattan when the woman was pushing a 3-month-old baby in a stroller around 8:30 p.m. ET.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead an hour later, NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said in a 10:30 p.m. press conference.

The woman was shot by an “unknown” suspect “at a very close range,” Sewell said.

LOS ANGELES FATHER, SON FOUND DEAD IN POSSIBLE MURDER-SUICIDE

The commissioner said the suspect, described as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, ran away eastbound on 95th after shooting the woman once in the head.

She said no arrests have been made.

MURDER COLD CASE SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS OHIO WOMAN’S HUSBAND AFTER REMAINS FOUND IN UTAH

“We’re going to find this person that’s guilty of this horrific crime,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in the press conference. “We’re going to find him and bring him to justice … to make sure that innocent person receives that justice.”

GERMAN 8-YEAR-OLD BOY FOUND IN SEWER SYSTEM A WEEK AFTER DISAPPEARING

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Adams added that he had spent his whole day before the shooting addressing the “over-proliferation” of guns on the streets before the shooting “and how there is just no fear on using these guns on innocent New Yorkers. And this is the result of that.”

The baby was reportedly unharmed during the shooting.