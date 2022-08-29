New York City woman fights off pair of moped-riding robbers: police

website maker

A New York City woman has been caught on video fighting off a pair of suspects who police say tried to rob her while riding on a moped.

The incident happened in broad daylight Saturday in Manhattan’s Upper East Side neighborhood near the Guggenheim Museum.

Police told Fox News Digital that two 28-year-old women were walking along the sidewalk around 12:15 p.m. when they were approached by the unidentified suspects.

“The operator of the moped attempted to forcibly remove the victim’s necklace from around her neck and a brief struggle ensued,” police said. “The passenger of the moped then dismounted and attempted to remove the necklace from the victim, but she resisted and he was unsuccessful.”

Surveillance footage showed the victim – who was knocked to the ground – kicking at the suspect who was trying to get close to her.

The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

“The two individuals fled on the moped traveling southbound on 5 Avenue,” according to police.

“The individuals are described as males approximately in their 20s, with thin builds and wearing helmets,” police also said.

Then less than an hour later in another part of Manhattan, two suspects on a dirt bike and another on a moped swiped a 64-year-old victim’s Rolex watch as he was walking on a sidewalk, Fox5 NY reports.