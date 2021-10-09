New York City woman arrested for allegedly trying to strangle teen girl sitting outside sushi restaurant

Police busted a homeless woman Saturday in connection with the random choking of a teen girl sitting outside a Queens sushi restaurant, an attack captured in a terrifying video.

The incident unfolded at about 5:15 p.m. Monday at Watawa Sushi on Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria, when a disheveled looking assailant with long hair wearing a white T-shirt, black jacket and jeans walks up behind the 16-year-old and suddenly puts her in a chokehold, according to police and surveillance video.

She releases her, menacingly stands nearby, and ultimately backs off, the video shows. A passerby can been seen trying to intervene.

The victim suffered pain, redness and swelling but was not taken to the hospital, the NYPD said.

Police originally said Saturday they were looking for a man. But later announced they had arrested Minerva Martinez, 36, and charged her with strangulation.

