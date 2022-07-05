New York City wave of holiday shootings leave 3 dead, 16 injured

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 19 people were shot across New York City since Monday, resulting in three deaths.

The violence, spanning four of the city’s five boroughs, began Monday afternoon and went into early Tuesday morning.

The wave of shootings began in Queens just after 3 p.m. on the Fourth of July when a man sustained a gunshot wound while crossing a street in Cambria Heights.

According to the New York Post, four or five shots were fired before a man in his 30s was found in the street and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The next Queens shooting was at 10:15 p.m. in Rochdale when three men and one woman were struck by bullets. One man was shot in the shoulder, and the others were shot in the foot.

Manhattan saw two shootings, with one during daylight hours in the trendy SoHo neighborhood. Outside of a Dior shop after 5 p.m., a 27-year-old man was parked in his gray Honda when he was shot in the arm.

His girlfriend, who works for the NYPD, took him to a hospital. The vehicle also took damage from gunfire.

The next Manhattan shooting was at approximately 9:45 p.m., one block north of Central Park. The NYPD told the Post the victim was shot in the neck and taken to Harlem Hospital, but would not cooperate with their investigation.

In the Bronx just before 6 p.m., an armed man walked up to a 24-year-old, shot him in the leg, and ran off, police said. About two hours later in the same area, two groups of people had an altercation that left a 35-year-old shot in the torso. At about 10:30 p.m., three men were shot in the Bronx neighborhood of Belmont when a suspect fired at them and drove off in a white sedan, the Post reported. One died after taking a bullet to the chest, and the other two were said to be in stable condition after suffering gunshots to the arm and leg, respectively.

Three more shootings, all non-fatal, took place in the Bronx some time between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to local NBC4.

Shootings plagued Brooklyn just before midnight. One was in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. Another, at 11:30 p.m. in East New York was the result of an apparent dispute, the NBC station reported. That incident resulted in the deaths of a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, and an 18-year-old man taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition.

A suspect in the East New York shooting was reportedly in custody, but as of early Tuesday morning no arrests had been made in connection with any of the other incidents.

Fox News reached out to the office of Mayor Eric Adams for comment on the shootings, but they did not immediately respond.