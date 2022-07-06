New York City suspects steal $10,000 Rolex watch from man at caf?, police say
New York City police are asking for the public’s help Wednesday in tracking down two men accused of stealing a $10,000 Rolex watch at knifepoint from an individual inside a Manhattan caf?.
The brazen crime unfolded around 10:30 p.m. on June 11 at the Toast Caf? in Manhattan’s bustling Herald Square neighborhood, according to the NYPD.
Investigators said the 27-year-old victim and one of the unidentified suspects entered the restaurant and then headed to the “upstairs dining area of the location where unknown Individual #2, who was seated at a table, got up and approached the two of them.
“The two individuals, acting in concert, proceeded to place a knife to the victim’s back and forcibly removed a Rolex watch from his wrist,” the NYPD said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “The two individuals then fled the location on foot heading northbound on 6 Avenue.”
Police say the victim was not injured and that the value of the watch is around $10,000.
They described the first suspect as a “male with a dark complexion, heavy build, with black hair and facial hair, last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white hooded sweatshirt with no sleeves, a white T-shirt, green camouflage shorts and white sneakers.”
The second suspect, according to police, is a “male with a dark complexion, heavy build, with black hair and facial hair, last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white hooded sweatshirt with no sleeves, a white t-shirt, green camouflage shorts and white sneakers.”