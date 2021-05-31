FOX News 

New York City subway slashing captured on video, police say

The New York Police Department released a video Monday that they say shows a 64-year-old man slashed in the head and kicked at a subway station turnstile, according to a report.

NBC New York reported that the two masked suspects took off with $150 and the victim was treated at a nearby hospital. The report said there is a growing safety concern as the subway system goes back to 24-hour service. 

Police in the city are also searching for the suspect seen in a video who appeared to sucker punch a 55-year-old Asian woman in Chinatown. The woman was knocked unconscious. The punch is being investigated as a possible hate crime.