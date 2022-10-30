New York City subway rider stabbed in back by man after walking away from an argument: police

New York City police are searching for a man accused of stabbing a subway rider Friday morning at a Harlem station.

Police said the victim, a 58-year-old man, was walking on a southbound ‘A’ line platform in the station located at 125th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Friday when he was approached by the suspect.

The suspect reportedly attempted to start a “verbal dispute” with the victim, but was ignored, according to NYPD Crimestoppers.

When the victim walked off, the suspect followed behind him, pulled out a knife and stabbed him once in the upper back.

After the attack, the suspect fled the station in an unknown direction.

He is described as a Black male between 28 and 35 years old who is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build.

Fox 5 New York reported the victim was taken to Mount Sinai-Morningside Hospital in stable condition. He received multiple stitches for his injury.

In 2021, there were 461 felony assaults in the NYC subway system and eight homicides, according to a January 2022 report by the New York Post.

Last weekend, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional 1,200 law enforcement shifts to the subways after promising a larger police presence within the system in April.

Adams said Wednesday that cops are not in “every station in the city, every day.” He added, “But we are strategically placing those officers during the ridership times, during when we see the crimes are taking place.”

On Saturday, the NYPD made multiple posts on Twitter showing officers patrolling in subway stations and conducting checks on the trains.

“Whether it’s on a train platform or riding down your block, NYPD officers remain steadfast in our commitment to public safety,” one tweet said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call NYPD’s Crimestoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish speakers. Tips can also be submitted on the Crimestoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

A reward of up to $3,500 is available for credible tips.