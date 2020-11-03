New York City shootings in October surge 120% year over year

New York City saw a spike in shootings of more than 120% in October year over year, despite a slight decrease in murders in the same period of 2019, police said.

The New York Police Department reported 137 shootings from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, compared to the 62 reported during the same period last year, newly released statistics show. The department also saw a 2.8% decrease in murders over the 30-day period, with 35 this October versus the 36 last October.

Nonetheless, year-to-date figures show an uptick in murders and shootings for the first 10 months of 2020.

There have been 387 murders so far this year, compared to the 282 reported in the first 10 months of 2019 — an increase of 37.2%. Meanwhile, the department reported 1,299 shootings to date this year — a 93.9% jump from the 670 recorded year-to-date in 2019, police said.

One of the murders reported during the month was that of a 29-year-old pregnant woman named Vanessa Pierre. Pierre’s body was discovered around 6 a.m. on Oct. 23 lying face down on the sidewalk off Horace Harding Expressway in Queens, an NYPD official said last week.

Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Goey Charles, was arrested on Oct. 26 and charged with second-degree murder.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison announced the arrest in a tweet on Oct. 27. At the time, he shared a shocking video that appears to show a man, later identified as Charles, pulling Pierre’s body from the passenger side of a white sedan onto the pavement before closing the door and walking around to the driver’s side.

