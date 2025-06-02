New York City sees fewest shootings, murders in recorded history: ‘Historic achievements’

​

New York City experienced the lowest number of shootings and murders in recorded history over the first five months of the year, according to city officials.

From January 1 through May 31 of this year, there were 264 recorded shootings and 112 recorded homicides. The previous lows were 267 shootings in 2018 and 113 homicides in 2014 and 2017.

The month of May also saw historic lows for both categories, with 54 shootings and 18 homicides. The previous record low was in 2019, when the city recorded 61 shootings and 19 homicides.

“When I took the oath of office as mayor, I made a promise that we would make this city safer and that we would drive down crime,” Democrat mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “Today, the numbers prove that we have not just kept that promise — we have exceeded it. I am exceptionally proud to share that from January 2025 to May 2025, New York City saw the lowest number of shootings and homicides in recorded history.”

VIOLENT ASSAULT ON OFF-DUTY NYPD ROOKIE UNCOVERS TENSIONS WITH POLICE SAFETY AND FORCE PROTOCOLS

“This is not just a statistical win — these numbers represent thousands of New Yorkers who are alive today and safer today, families who can sleep more soundly at night, and communities that are thriving because they know their city isn’t just coming back from the throes of the pandemic — it is back,” he continued. “These historic achievements are the direct result of our administration’s commitment to precision policing, strategic deployment of resources, and the tireless dedication of the brave men and women of the NYPD.”

The mayor also touted that police have removed roughly 22,000 illegal guns from the city’s streets, including ghost guns, since he was sworn into office.

“Our officers have also removed over 22,000 illegal firearms from our streets, including dangerous ghost guns that have no place in our communities,” Adams said. “Equally as important, these results reflect our focus on upstream solutions and our unprecedented investments in our young New Yorkers, because we know that preventing crime starts with providing opportunity to the next generation. But let’s be clear: we are not even close to done. It’s not enough for New Yorkers to be safer — they must feel safer, too.”

New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch cited an Executive Budget Hearing that reported that more than 2,200 illegal guns had been taken off the streets this year alone.

“Results like this never happen by accident, and certainly not at a time when the state’s criminal justice laws have made a revolving door out of our criminal justice system,” Tisch said.

“Here’s how your mayor and your NYPD cops delivered the safest January – May for gun violence in New York City: three-plus years of relentlessly going after guns on our streets and a data-driven policing strategy that puts more cops in the right places at the right times to do what they do better than anyone else in the world. We will not let up. Our summer violence reduction plan is bold and aggressive and designed to continue driving the same historic safety gains,” she continued.

BERNARD KERIK, FORMER NEW YORK POLICE COMMISSIONER AND 9/11 FIGURE, DIES AT 69

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this year, the NYPD reported that last year ended with a nearly 3% dip in the overall crime index. Specifically, cases of murder, robbery, burglary, grand larceny and motor vehicle theft had “sizable reductions” across the city.

Last year was also the second straight year of declines in crime on the city’s subway system, seeing a 5.4% reduction.