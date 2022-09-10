New York City police search for man who allegedly raped Missouri tourist on subway platform

website maker

The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who they say raped a 21-year-old woman at the 42 St & 8th Ave subway station.

Police say that the 21-year-old woman was approached by a male at the subway station who then allegedly took her to “multiple subway stations” on Sept. 1 in the early morning. NBC New York reported the alleged victim was visiting the Big Apple from St. Louis, Missouri.

The man, according to police, then took the woman to the end of the subway platform and raped her.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.