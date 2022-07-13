New York City police respond to 5 homicides in 4 hours: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City reportedly responded to five homicides over a four-hour stretch into Wednesday morning.

The fatal incidents unfolded in the Bronx and Brooklyn boroughs and no arrests have been made, according to WABC.

In the most recent homicide around 1 a.m. Wednesday, a 34-year-old man in the Bronx was pronounced dead after being shot in the torso, the station reported.

The attackers in that shooting reportedly fled the scene on two dirt bikes.

Around a half hour before that, a 24-year-old man was shot in Brooklyn and later pronounced dead at a hospital in Queens, according to WABC.

Another 29-year-old man was shot in the Brooklyn at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday and died after suffering a leg injury.

Back up in the Bronx, a 31-year-old was shot in the torso at 10:46 p.m. and later was pronounced dead at a local hospital, WABC reports.

The first shooting of the stretch happened at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday in Brooklyn, in which a 26-year-old man died after being found with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of a public housing building.