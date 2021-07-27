The New York Police Department on Monday tweeted out new footage of the individuals they say are wanted in a Brooklyn robbery captured on video that showed a victim brutally beaten in broad daylight.

TEEN MOB ASSAULTS OFF-DUTY NEW YORK CITY FIREFIGHTER

The new video shows two Black men walking through a subway turnstile, one is pushing the city’s ubiquitous Citibikes. Fox 5 NY reported that the Saturday attack — which occurred at 9 a.m. — resulted in a 68-year-old man being hospitalized with a broken nose and wrist.

GRAPHIC VIDEO

Only one alleged attacker was seen in the initial video. Police told Fox News both men are sought for questioning.

Police told the station that the victim had been first approached by a man riding a Citibike who demanded valuables. The victim resisted, and that led to the attack, police said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).