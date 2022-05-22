New York City police investigating after 48-year-old man shot and killed on subway train

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 48-year-old man was reportedly shot and killed on a subway train on Sunday morning.

The victim, described by police as a 48-year-old male, was riding on a Manhattan-bound Q train when he was shot in his torso by a suspect who witnesses say was walking back and forth in the train car.

Witnesses also say that the shooting was unprovoked.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.