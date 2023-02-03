FOX News 

New York City police arrest teenager in fatal September shooting: reports

New York City police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Wednesday night in connection to a fatal shooting in September that claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy in Brooklyn, according to reports.

Fox station WNYW in New York City reported that the suspect was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot in the stomach during a fight inside McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.
(FOX 5 New York)

NYPD officers were dispatched to a call of shots being fired at McLaughlin Park near Tillary and Jay streets on Sept. 7, 2022.

When they arrived, officers found 15-year-old Unique Smith, who had been shot in the abdomen.

Smith was transported to an area hospital where he later died, the station reported.

NYPD, Police cars, New York, Street, NYC
(iStock)

Local authorities said Smith was a student at the Brooklyn Lab Charter School, located just two blocks away from McLaughlin Park.

Smith was dismissed from school at 1:30 p.m. on the day of the shooting. After leaving school, he went to the park, where he sat on a bench with two females.

Two boys approached Smith, WNYW said, before the exchanging of words and the flying of fists. At one point, one of the boys pulled out a gun and shot Smith.

