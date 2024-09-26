New York City Mayor Eric Adams indicted after campaign corruption investigation

A Manhattan grand jury has indicted New York Mayor Eric Adams on federal criminal charges, multiple sources familiar confirmed to Fox News. The details about the indictment remain under seal.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Fox News that the indictment could be unsealed as early as tomorrow.

The FBI and Department of Justice are declining to comment on the matter, and it is unclear who Adams has retained as his personal attorney.

“I always knew that if I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became,” Adams said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press. “If I am charged, I am innocent, and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit.”

Several people have already been raided in the orbit of the 63-year-old former NYPD captain.

In February, FBI agents raided the home of Winnie Greco, one of his top aides, in the Bronx. In November, feds swarmed the property of another aide, Cenk Ocal, a former Turkish airlines executive who joined the mayor’s transition team. That same month, they visited Brianna Suggs, the mayor’s chief fundraiser.

Rana Abbasova, another close aide, reportedly flipped on the mayor in May after scrutiny over his dealings with Turkish Airlines, according to the New York Times.

Statements from the New York State lawmakers agree that this move is the best course of action for the city moving forward.

“The mayor and his administration appear to be riddled with corruption, and the public has lost all confidence in their ability to move the five boroughs forward. Mr. Adams should do what’s best for this city and step aside so that a new election can be held. His situation is untenable,” said New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar.

“Another NY Democrat clouded in scandal. Time and again, they have proved they only care about their personal power and scoring political points, not what’s best for New York’s taxpayers. It’s time for people to send a message that they aren’t going to take it anymore,” said New York Congressman Nick Langworthy.

The FBI has reportedly been looking into whether Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with the Turkish government and other entities to raise funds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.