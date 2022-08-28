New York City man steals $250 from 64-year-old victim in wheelchair

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who robbed a man in a wheelchair of $250 on a bus earlier this month on Staten Island.

The suspect stood up behind the victim and reached into his pocket to swipe the cash around 9:00 p.m. on Aug. 13.



Surveillance video shows several bills flying out of the man’s pocket as the two struggle and the suspect sweeps up the money.

WEEKS OF VIOLENT NYC ARMED ROBBERIES BEFALL OFF-DUTY OFFICERS, ELDERLY VICTIMS

The victim, a 64-year-old man, was uninjured, while the suspect fled the bus in an unknown direction.

“The individual is described as a male approximately in his 20s, 5’7″ tall, 160 pounds, with a dark complexion, medium build, last seen wearing a black ‘TLC’ t-shirt, black Nike basketball shorts, white socks and black sandals,” the NYPD said.

Robberies are up 23.2% on Staten Island so far this year compared to the same time frame in 2021, according to NYPD data.