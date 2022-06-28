New York City man shot while in parked car, police looking for three suspects

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man sitting in a parked car was shot multiple times Friday and investigators are looking for three suspects, New York City police said.

The 25-year-old victim was inside the car in East Harlem when three people approached and opened fire, the New York Police Department said.

The victim was shot three times in his left arm and sustained a graze wound to the right leg. He was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspects fled the area after the shooting. They were described as men in their 20s with slim builds.

Citywide, shootings are down from 669 at this time last year to 592 this year, according to police data. Murders are also on the decline but assaults, burglaries and robberies are seeing an uptick.