New York City investigating possible monkeypox case

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Health officials in New York City are investigating a possible case of monkeypox, the city’s New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said Thursday.

The patient is being cared for at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, according to health officials. The department said preliminary tests will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) if they come out positive.

The city’s health department did not say whether the unidentified patient had traveled anywhere outside the United States.



next



prev



next



prev



MONKEYPOX VIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

The news came a day after Massachusetts health officials confirmed the first case of monkeypox in the U.S. this year. The individual had recently traveled to Canada and officials were conducting contact tracing.

The virus is rare but potentially serious.

It causes similar symptoms to smallpox, including fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, chills, and skin lesions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least seven cases of the virus have been reported this month in the United Kingdom, health authorities there said.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.