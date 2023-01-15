New York City high school principal who teaches ‘love and respect’ involved in scuffle against student: Report

A principal of a New York City high school was involved in a scuffle against a student in late October, according to a report.

Brett Schneider, the principal of Bronx Collaborative High School, was seen fighting a teenager in a video posted to social media reportedly dated Oct. 22, 2022, according to the New York Post.

While the New York City Police Department says that school safety officers called 911 to report a fight, no individuals were arrested.

When asked about the fight, students said that the incident came a day or two after a fight between a boy and girl which ended with the girl getting milk poured on her. The students added that the principal got involved when the girl’s relative confronted the boy at the school and punched him.

“And then the principal squared up,” a student told the New York Post. “He looked like he was a boxer. I was like ‘Wow, this is unbelievable.'”

Several students said that it appeared that Schneider was attempting to defend the adult who came to punch the male student.

“That’s a grown man. So, as a grown man, why are you helping another grown man fight a kid?” another student said.

The Morningside Center for Teaching Social Responsibility in Manhattan’s website quotes Schneider saying of Bronx Collaborative High School that “We’ve created a whole different atmosphere – one of love and respect.”

“Kids are less likely to get into fights. When there is a fight, they know that they won’t be demonized. They have a moment of grace when they can understand what has happened and why. Finding creative responses to conflict can be life-changing,” Schneider said.

On the Bronx Collaborative High School’s website, it states that “Teachers work with students on social justice issues through community circles each week and resolve conflicts creatively through restorative circles, conversations, and conferencing.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Schneider for comment.