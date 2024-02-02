New York City high school brawl caught on video descends into stabbing spree

Two high school students were stabbed inside a New York City public high school on Thursday afternoon after a stairwell fight, police confirmed.

According to the New York Police Department (NYPD), the violent attack happened at the Martin Van Buren High School on Hillside Avenue in Queens Village, Queens on Thursday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

According to police, the two 17-year-old students were attacked inside the stairwell.

One student was stabbed in the stomach, and another was stabbed in the shoulder.

Both teens were taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where they were reported to be in stable condition, police said.

One person was taken into custody in connection to the attack and was not immediately charged, police said

Video of the attack, obtained by Fox News Digital, showed a hoard of students fighting for over a minute inside the high school stairwell.

The video showed one student hurling himself at another student and a violent fight ensuing.

Later in the video, large groups of students were seen aggressively punching and kicking one another.



Students at Martin Van Buren High School recounted the scary moments following the attack when the school was placed on lockdown.

“I was in the hallway with my friend, and we were just having quality lunchtime and out of nowhere we just saw everyone being escorted into the library,” a student told Fox News Digital. “And then we heard cop cars, and we were told that there was a lockdown.”

Another student said that he was locked out of the large high school.

“I saw and everyone was in the corner,” another student said. “And I asked my gym teacher who said that they were looking for a kid and that there had been a stabbing.”