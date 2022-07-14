New York City father attacked in front of 5-year-old son in broad daylight, video shows

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City surveillance video appears to show three men attacking a Jewish man in front of his 5-year-old son in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Yosef “Yossy” Hershkop, a local activist who runs an urgent care clinic. He suffered injuries to his face and head.

In a tweet, he wrote that he could not discuss details of the attack but thanked the community for its “outpouring of support and care.”

“I am thank G-d back home,” he added.

Rabbi Yaacov Behrman, a friend of Hershkop’s and founder of the Jewish Future Alliance, said community members have “full confidence” that New York City police would apprehend the suspects.

“Yossy is a dear friend, and I’ve worked with him for years within the community, and we’re outraged that he was assaulted and attacked in broad daylight in front of his 5-year-old son,” Behrman told Fox News Digital Thursday. “There’s something very wrong with society that stories like this are happening across America – it’s become normal.”

Crown Heights Shomrim, a community safety group, posted video of the attack on Twitter.

It shows a group of men outside the victim’s car. One appears to throw a series of punches through the driver’s side window.

After the altercation, the apparent assailants leave in a silver or white sedan, footage shows.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to the call around 4:45 p.m. ET Wednesday.

“Upon arrival a 31-year-old male reported that four males approached him claiming that he hit their car and demanded money for the accident,” a spokesperson for the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information office told Fox News Digital. “The complainant told them he would call 911 regarding the vehicle accident.”

In response, one of the men allegedly punched him in the face, cutting his lip and bruising his face, police said. The victim handed him $100 and the suspect, described only as a Black male, fled in a white sedan, according to authorities.

“This is not a Jewish issue — everybody in Crown Heights, whether you’re Black, whether you’re Jewish, we all want the same,” Berhman said. “We want to live in safety and peace. We want to raise our families in safety and peace and in health.”