New York City saw a 38.5% surge in overall crime last month, according to data released by the NYPD on Thursday, the same day that President Biden visited the city to discuss strategies for reining in crime.

The surge was driven by a 91.5% increase in thefts of vehicles, a 58.1% increase in grand larceny, a 33.1% increase in robberies, a 26.7% increase in rapes, a 12.3% increase in felony assaults, and a 7.5% increase in burglaries.

The only major crime category that fell in the first month of 2022 compared to 2021 was murder, which decreased by 15.2%. Shootings, however, went up 31.6%.

Crime surged 38.5% in New York City last month over the same time period in 2020. (NYPD)

President Biden met with Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul, and other officials in New York City on Thursday, rejecting calls from the progressive wing of his party to defund the police while also calling for gun law reforms.

“The answer is not to abandon our streets,” Biden told the officials. “The answer is to come together, policing communities, building trust, and making us all safer.”

Biden’s visit came one day after a funeral was held for 27-year-old NYPD Detective Wilbert Mora, who was shot and killed by Lashawn McNeil on Jan. 21 in a Harlem apartment. Mora’s partner, 22-year-old Jason Rivera, was also shot and killed.