New York City bank robber puts elderly woman in chokehold for measly sum: Video

A bank robber took an 81-year-old lady hostage and demanded money on Thursday, the NYPD told Fox News Digital on Saturday.

The suspect was seen on the Queens Ridgewood Savings Bank’s security camera coming up from behind the elderly woman and wrapping his arm around her neck.

He held her in the chokehold for several seconds and threatened to shoot the customer if the cashier didn’t give him money, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was given $205 and then ran from the scene before responding officers arrived.

NYPD Crime Stoppers offered a $3,500 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

The number is 1-800-577-TIPS. Information can also be sent as a direct message on the NYPD Crime Stoppers Twitter page.

The Queens bank on Myrtle Avenue declined to comment on the robbery when reached by phone on Saturday.

