New York City accused bank robber hits two more following no-bail release

An accused bank robber is charged with knocking over two more Big Apple banks — just one day after being released without bail on attempted robbery charges, records show.

Jonathan Desir, 26, was initially nabbed Tuesday after cops said he walked into a Midtown TD Bank on Ninth Avenue and handed the teller a note demanding money.

“Give me $50,000,” the note read, according to prosecutors. “Hurry up.”

But police arrested Desir before he made off with any cash and he was charged with third-degree attempted robbery.

However, the charge was not eligible for bail under the state’s new justice reform measures — so Desir was cut loose with court-ordered supervision, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

But he never bothered to check in with his court-appointed supervisor, officials said.

Instead, cops said Desir was at it again Wednesday, walking into another Midtown TD Bank on Eighth Avenue and slipping the teller a similar note demanding $50,000 — making off with $1,100 instead.

Prosecutors said the teller “was paralyzed with fear” when she turned over the cash.

Just 10 minutes later, Desir allegedly walked into a Citibank on Broadway about two blocks away and tried to pull off yet another heist — but was nabbed when the teller set off a silent alarm.

This time, he was charged with more serious charges of third-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny, as well as a new third-degree attempted robbery charge — and sent to Riker’s Island.

Desir, who has an address in Prospect Park South in Brooklyn, was being held Sunday on $25,000 cash bail or a $50,000 bond.

He is due back in court Monday on the first case and Sept. 20 on the new charges.

Desir’s attorney could not be reached for comment Sunday.

