New York City 15-year-old shot during argument in the Bronx, police searching for two suspects

The NYPD is searching for two suspects accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy during an argument on a Bronx street on Friday evening.

The teen was struck once in his ankle and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. in the Bronx neighborhood of Castle Hill. The teen got into a “verbal dispute” with the two suspects before one of them opened fire.

Both suspects fled the scene. One of them was described as a male in his 20s with a medium complexion, wearing a gray du-rag, black sweatshirt, and gray jeans. The other suspect was a male in his 20s with a light complexion, wearing a black sweatshirt and dark jeans.



Overall crime is up 28.4% so far this year throughout the Bronx, though shootings are down 14.4%, according to NYPD data.