A burglar who targeted Westchester County, New York, homes as families attended funerals will be sentenced Monday after being convicted last month.

Latonia Stewart, 30, was found guilty of burglarizing six homes as the victims attended funerals of loved ones.

After a weeklong trial, the Bronx resident was found guilty on six counts of burglary in the second degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, both felonies. Stewart faces a sentence ranging from a minimum of 3.5 years to a maximum of 15 years in state prison on each burglary count.

Between December 2017 and May 2018, Stewart burglarized the homes of six Westchester County residents in Cortlandt, Greenburgh, Ossining, Rye Brook, Scarsdale and Tarrytown who were out of the house attending their spouse’s wake or funeral service. Stewart targeted the homes after searching through obituaries online. Jewelry, watches, silverware and other valuables were stolen. Stewart used a sledge hammer to break windows and glass doors to gain entry into certain homes, and caused further damage to the homes once inside.

“It is absolutely appalling that people mourning the loss of a loved one were specifically targeted and taken advantage of in such a cruel and heinous manner,” said Miriam Rocah, Westchester County District Attorney said in a press release. “I commend the great work of my team, the Greenburgh Police Department, and the other law enforcement partners who handled this case, and I hope that this verdict brings some measure of comfort to the victims.”

Police arrested Stewart in May 2018, after observing her driving away from the home of a deceased person with jewelry in the vehicle and the website with an obituary pulled up on her cellphone. Following her arrest, police recovered more stolen items and burglar’s tools in her car and at her Bronx residence.