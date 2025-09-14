New video appears to show alleged Charlie Kirk assassin near campus hours before shooting

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New surveillance video appears to show the man authorities say assassinated Charlie Kirk walking toward Utah Valley University’s campus hours before he allegedly carried out the killing.

The video, obtained by TMZ, appears to show Tyler Robinson wearing the same clothing officials say he had on when he first arrived at the campus event, which saw the 31-year-old conservative leader shot in the neck in front of thousands.

The clip, recorded at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in a residential neighborhood near the university, shows a man walking in a maroon T-shirt, light-colored shorts, sunglasses, baseball cap and sneakers.

Officials previously said the suspect drove to campus in a gray Dodge Challenger at around 8:30 that same morning.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SUSPECT TYLER ROBINSON NAMED, MUGSHOTS RELEASED

This marks the first known video that appears to show the suspect before the shooting, and before he changed into different clothes.

The FBI previously released video the agency said showed the shooter in a prone position on a campus building rooftop. The video then shows the shooter jump off the building and run away into a nearby neighborhood, the FBI said.

Authorities said they believe the suspect changed clothing before the shooting. The suspect was seen wearing a black T-shirt with an American flag on it after the shooting.

Separately, a video also obtained by TMZ appeared to show the suspected assassin walking calmly through a nearby neighborhood following the shooting.

CHARLIE KIRK’S SUSPECTED ASSASSIN IDENTIFIED AFTER FATAL SHOOTING OF INFLUENTIAL CONSERVATIVE VOICE IN UTAH

In that clip, he is wearing dark clothing, moving quickly but without drawing attention. Law enforcement has not confirmed whether the person seen in the TMZ video is the gunman.

The shooting triggered a massive manhunt across Utah County, with police urging residents to shelter in place.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After more than 36 hours, officers located and arrested the suspected assassin late Thursday night.

He was booked into jail without bail on preliminary counts of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction of justice. Formal charges are pending.