New Orleans terror attack victim with broken legs says he feels ‘lucky’: ‘I’m alive’

The horrific New Years’ Day terror attack in New Orleans left more than a dozen dead, and even more injured after the now-deceased suspect — identified by authorities as Shamsud-Din Jabbar — plowed a vehicle into people and opened fire.

While speaking to NBC News from a hospital bed, Jeremi Sensky, one of the survivors, recalled laying on the ground, seeing his wheelchair’s parts beside him.

He said he assumes he was struck by the truck.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT VICTIMS OF NEW ORLEANS TERRORIST ATTACK

Sensky — who told the outlet that he has been paralyzed since 1999 — said his “wheelchair was completely bashed” with pieces scattered.

“So something hit me,” he said.

While he told ABC News that bones in both of his legs were broken, he also said he feels “lucky.”

“I’m alive,” he noted.

NEW ORLEANS TRUCK-RAMMING ATTACK: TERROR SUSPECT SEEN ON EERIE SURVEILLANCE HOUR BEFORE BOURBON STREET CARNAGE

Dr. Jeffrey Elder of the University Medical Center New Orleans told CNN that most of the patients at the facility had suffered “blunt trauma” while a few patients had suffered gunshot wounds.

During an appearance on NewsNation’s “Banfield,” survivor Paige Bryan recalled seeing people hit by the vehicle, describing the experience as “very, very, very traumatic.”

SIBLING OF NEW ORLEANS TERROR ATTACK SUSPECT UNRAVELS DESCENT INTO RADICALIZATION

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are slated to travel to New Orleans on Monday, where they “will grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack on January 1 and meet with officials on the ground,” according to the White House.

Fox News’ Caroline McKee contributed to this report.