New Orleans, surrounding areas, ravaged by tornado as severe weather moves into Deep South, 1 dead

A tornado hit New Orleans and its nearby suburbs Tuesday, destroying some homes and knocking out power.

At least one person was killed in Arabi, Louisiana, St. Bernard’s Parish President Guy McInnis said, according to FOX 8 in New Orleans. Local officials said several others were injured as rescuers searched for others in need of assistance. He said the tornado caused widespread damage in the parish.

“We have reports of people [who] are trapped,” St. Bernard Parish Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann said, according to Nola.com. “We’re in the area doing assessments now.” A reported 16,000 people were without power in the area Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service retweeted a video of the tornado in the eastern part of New Orleans that was visible in the darkened sky, urging residents to take shelter.

“It came fast, real fast,” St. Bernard’s Parish resident Glenn Rocher told NOLA. “A lot of strong wind, almost similar to the hurricane we just had.”

The tornado was part of a line of severe weather that started in Texas and Oklahoma and moved into the Deep South, killing one person on Monday. It appeared to start in a New Orleans suburb and then move east across the Mississippi River into the Lower Ninth Ward of New Orleans and parts of St. Bernard Parish before moving northeast.

While the metropolitan region is often struck by severe weather and heavy rains, it’s rare that a tornado moves through the city.

Twitter users shared horrifying footage of the ominous tornado visible against the night sky. (Warning: language)

Ominous photos showed the aftermath of the tornado after it had ripped through parts of the St. Bernard Parish.

Many homes appeared destroyed, but the full extent of the damage or possible injuries remains unclear at this time.

Many of the residents are still recovering from category 4 Hurricane Ida blew through the region last summer.

“I went to the bathroom may ten seconds tops,” Richie Majors of Arabi told FOX 8. “It wasn’t very long. We come outside and it looks like Ukraine.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.